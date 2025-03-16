Atletico Madrid will play host to Barcelona in a massive game in the Spanish La Liga, the result of this match having a bearing on the title race. Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga with 57 points from 26 games, three short of leaders Real Madrid. The Catalonians however have a game in hand which is critical for them. Atletico Madrid are third with 56 points and a win for them revives their title credentials. They lost out to Real Madrid in the Champions League and will now try and salvage their hopes for claiming the La Liga crown. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid's Recovery From Penalty Controversy, Newly Boosted Real Madrid and More Things to Look For in Spanish Football League's Last Game Week Ahead of International Break.

Rodrigo de Paul will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Atletico Madrid. Angel Correa is suspended following his dismissal against Getafe in the last match. Koke continues to be a doubt for the game with fitness issues. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will lead the attack with Giuliano Simeone and Conor Gallagher as the wide midfielders. Pablo Barrios is the one maintaining the tempo of their gameplay in midfield.

Andreas Christensen is pushing for a start for Barcelona but is likely to make the bench. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal continue to miss out due to injuries. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Dani Olmo as the playmaker. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha should slot in as the wingers in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Pedri alongside Frenkie de Jong form the double pivot in central midfield.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

A big match awaits fans as Barcelona will play an away game against third-placed Atletico Madrid on March 17. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain and has a scheduled start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona viewing options below. Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Los Blancos Regain Top Spot in League Standings.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately for La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will not have Atletico vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast on TV. For the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans can get the live streaming viewing option and can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website for free. Expect this brilliant record to continue here. Expect both the teams to cancel each other out in this tie with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

