Real Madrid came back from trailing 0-1 in the La Liga 2024-25 match against Villarreal and won the contest 1-2. This ensured that Los Blancos retained their top spot in the league standings, moving three points ahead of Barcelona. Juan Foyth scored the opening goal for the hosts as early as the seventh minute, which put the visitors under pressure. However, star player Kylian Mbappe came out all guns blazing, leveled the scoreline in the 17th minute, and helped Madrid take the lead in the 23rd, scoring his second goal of the tie. Kylian Mbappe Shares Post Celebrating Real Madrid's Victory Against Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 (See Post).

Real Madrid Wins Against Villareal

