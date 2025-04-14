Atletico Madrid will be facing Valladolid at home this evening with the Madrid-based team looking to keep their outside hopes of a La Liga crown alive. Diego Simeone’s men have 60 points from 30 matches played and currently trail leaders Barcelona by 10 points. The team has looked good this season but have fumbled on important occasions which has left them trophyless. Opponents Valladolid are rock bottom in the standings and are destined to drop to the second tier of Spanish football. Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid will be streamed on the GXR World website from 12:30 AM IST. Deportivo Alaves 0–1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe Sent Off but Los Blancos Hold On for Crucial Win Over El Glorioso (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Rodrigo de Paul and Smauel Lino miss out for Atletico Madrid while Angel Correa is suspended. Robin Le Normand and Jose Gimenez will form the centre-back pairing for the home side while Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez form the two-man forward line. Marcos Llorente and Pablo Barrios will be involved in the central midfield by Diego Simeone.

Mario Martin received his marching orders against Valladolid and will not be available for selection. But there is some positive news as well with David Torres and Javi Sanchez returning from suspension. Karl Hein and Florian Grillitsch will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for this tie. Juanmi Latasa will partner Mamadou Sylla in the attacking third. Vinicius Junior Equals Ronaldo's Record of Most Goals By a Brazilian For Los Blancos, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 Match.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid will face Real Valladolid in La Liga 2024-25 on Tuesday, April 15. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid match is set to be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium in Madrid and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately for the La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will not have Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast on TV. For the Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans can get the live streaming viewing option and can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website for free. Atletico Madrid playing at home should secure an easy win here considering their opponents are woefully out of form.

