Real Madrid CF's 24-year-old ace winger Vinicius Junior scored his 104th goal for the club, with a goal in the 50th minute of the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 match. With this goal, Vinicius Jr. has now matched legend Ronaldo Nazário's record of most goals scored in Real Madrid's history by a Brazilian. Ronaldo played a total of 177 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 104 goals, while Vinicius Jr. struck the same in 307 matches. Real Madrid 1–2 Valencia La Liga 2024–25: Hugo Duro Scores Stoppage-Time Winner for Los Ches As Los Blancos Lose Ground in Title Race.

Vinicius Junior Equals Ronaldo's Record:

