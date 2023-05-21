PSG will look to inch closer to retaining their Ligue 1 2022-23 title when they face Auxerre. The Parisians have been in good form this month, their last defeat coming to Lorient on April 30. Christophe Galtier’s side currently sit at the top spot on the points table with an impressive six-point lead over second-placed Lorient. Depending on the outcome of the other games, PSG can officially retain their Ligue 1 title if they beat Auxerre in this match. This game would be crucial for Auxerre, given that they are just above the relegation zone and a defeat could see them slip. Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Auxerre vs PSG Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Lionel Messi returned following a suspension, but he did not seem to win the fans' trust, who booed him despite the side’s victory. Messi, for the uninitiated, had travelled to Saudi Arabia reportedly without the club’s permission and was handed a two-week suspension. Later, he issued an apology in the form of a social media video and returned to training. PSG will also be without Achraf Hakimi, who had seen a red card in their win over Ajaccio. In Hakimi’s place, Warren Zaire-Emery is slated to be included in the playing XI. For Auxerre, M’Baye Niang, who had missed the last match, would be assessed prior to this contest.

When is Auxerre vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Paris Saint-Germain will take on the challenge of Auxerre in their next fixture in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Monday, May 22. The match will be played at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade Abbe Deschamps, Auxerre.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Auxerre vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group possess the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The match between PSG and Auxerre will be telecast live on the Sports18 1/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Auxerre vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

