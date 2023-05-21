Paris Saint-Germain registered a big 5-0 victory over Ajaccio in their last Ligue 1 2022-23 match. The game helped PSG to get close to their 11th Ligue 1 title. Argentine forward Lionel Messi finally returned to the starting lineup after serving his suspension for an unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip. Messi looked in decent form and put up a good performance. PSG are now currently at the top of the table with 81 points from 35 matches, six points above the second-place Lens. The Parisians will be aiming for another victory when they take on Auxerre at Stade de I'Abbe-Deschamps, Auxerre. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Argentine forward Lionel Messi will be taking part for PSG in the Auxerre match. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Have Good Relationship With Argentina Star but There Is No Plan to Bring Him Back.

PSG's opponents Auxerre are currently in the 16th place in the table with 34 points from 35 matches. Auxerre are one point above the relegation zone and they are in desperate need of a victory. Their recent form has not been good and the club have failed to win a single match in their last four appearances. Auxerre will need a much-improved performance in this match if they want to take anything from the defending champions.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tomorrow in PSG vs Ajaccio Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part for Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming Ligue 1 2022-23 match against Auxerre. Hence it is expected that the Argentine forward will keep his place in the starting eleven in this match. Messi has netted 15 goals so far in this season's French league. The Argentine forward also has provided 15 assists and is among the best players in this tournament. Messi will be now looking to deliver another match-winning performance for his club. Lionel Messi Gets Booed at Parc des Princes on His Return As PSG Register 5–0 Win Over Ajaccio in Ligue 1 2022–23 Clash (Watch Video).

If second-placed Lens drop points today, PSG can claim the Ligue 1 2022-23 title with a win over Auxerre. However, even if Lens manage to get full points, a win for PSG today will take them very close to the title. On the other hand, relegation-threatened Auxerre will get a huge boost if they defeat PSG. It will also make the Ligue 1 race interesting.

