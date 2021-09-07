Portugal take on Azerbaijan in the 2022 World Cup qualifier, buoyed by recent success over republic of Ireland and Qatar. The 2016 European champions are currently second in the points table behind Serbia on goal difference. Azerbaijan managed their first point of the campaign when they earned a hard fought draw against the Irish but clearly need much more than that should they mount a late challenge to make it to the main event in Qatar next year. Portugal have a brilliant track record against Azerbaijan with six wins out of their seven encounters. Fernando Santos’ men may have disappointed in the European championship in the summer but remain a brilliant international team comprising star names. Azerbaijan versus Portugal will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Slap Video: Watch Portugal Captain Hit Opponent Dara O’Shea Before Missing Out on a Penalty Against Ireland, Escapes Red Card During FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Azar Salahly is set to be inducted into the starting eleven for Azerbaijan in place of Anton Kryvotsiuk who is suspended after picking up a caution in the game. Toral Bayramov could be dropped to the bench with Abbas Huseynov playing in a five man defensive line to thwart the Portuguese attack. Qarabag midfielder Filip Ozobic is the creative spark in the team but the hosts need to be judicious in possession for any attack to build up. Cristiano Ronaldo Apologises to His Team After Facing One-Match Ban for Shirtless Celebration After His Late Goal During Portugal vs Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to new club Manchester United after being released by the national team. Bruno Fernandes was on the scoresheet against Qatar and will be the main man in attack for the visitors. Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva make up the front three for Portugal with Joao Palhinha protecting the back four. Portugal start as the overwhelming favourites to defeat Azerbaijan but for them it will be the performance that will be scrutinized rather than the result.

When is Azerbaijan vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Azerbaijan vs Portugal clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium on September 7, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Azerbaijan vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Azerbaijan vs Portugal on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Azerbaijan vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Azerbaijan vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2021 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).