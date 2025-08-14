Star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently proposed his long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and the duo is set to get married soon. It was Georgina, who announced the news on social media alongside a picture of a large ring, writing "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives" in her native Spanish. Ronaldo and Georgina have been dating for nine years. It was in 2016, after Ronaldo broke up with his former girlfriend Irina Shayk that he started dating Georgina. During that period, Ronaldo used to play for Real Madrid. After that, Ronaldo played for Juventus, Manchester United and Al-Nassr and each time, Georgina travelled with him across Italy, England and Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Engaged to Long-Time Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

After five years of dating each other, Cristiano and Irina broke up in 2015. Initially, there were rumours that their demanding careers and long-distance relationship added tension between the two. Georgina meanwhile, despite being social media personality, model, and entrepreneur, has been with Ronaldo wherever he went for his footballing career. The couple is now settled in Saudi Arabia for more than two years and as Ronaldo nears his retirement, they finally look to settle down. Cristiano Ronaldo has five children in total, two of whom he shares with Georgina. As the duo decides to marry, starting a new chapter in life, fans are eager to know what is the age difference between Ronaldo and Georgina. They will get the complete information here.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Birthdays

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985. His fiancée Georgina Rodriguez was born on January 27, 1994.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Age Difference

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 recently in February. He celebrated his birthday with his friends, family alongside Georgina. Georgina turned 31 in January and received a heartfelt wish from partner Cristiano Ronaldo. The age difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is nine years. Elegant Pear & Oval Shape Diamond Studs – a Modern Expression of Beauty and Grace.

Georgina Rodriguez, born in Argentina and raised in Spain, has established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion and entertainment industry. As a model and influencer, Georgina has worked with prestigious fashion houses, appearing in campaigns for luxury brands including Gucci, Prada, and Chanel. Her professional portfolio extends beyond modeling into television entertainment. Georgina is also the star of her own Netflix reality series titled 'I Am Georgina,' which provides viewers with an intimate look into her personal and family life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).