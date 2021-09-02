Cristiano Ronaldo's match against Ireland at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers turned out to be quite a controversial outing. First, he slapped Dara O'Shea and escaped a red card but then, his shirtless celebration after his second goal bagged him a yellow card. As a result, Ronaldo has picked a one-match ban against Azerbaijan and thus has apologised to the team for missing out on a game. Ronaldo scored a goal at the 89th and 96th minute of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Talks About His Journey and Shares an Inspirational Video After Becoming Top International Goal-Scorer (Check Post).

With this, he became the highest goalscorer in the history of the sport. He celebrated the same by pulling off his shirt and thus he was booked for his actions. Post this he apologised to his team for the same and said that he got quite emotional. "I forgot. It's the emotion of the game. Maybe the coach will give me a hard time, but it doesn't matter. The important thing was to help the team. I'm sorry, but the emotions speak louder," he said. However, coach Fernando Santos refused to criticise Ronaldo and said that one should focus on his record. He now has 111 international goals in his kitty.

Ronaldo further said that he is quite happy with the goals not only because he broke Dele Alli's record of being the highest goal scorer. CR7 is now reported to fly to Manchester United to be with the Red Devils as he will not be a part of this next game.

