Ballon d’Or 2020 has been cancelled by France Football Magazine citing ‘lack of sufficient fair conditions’ and ‘unnatural circumstances’. The prestigious award is awarded by France Football Magazine since 1956 to the best player for a particular year. Stanley Matthews had won the first award in 1956. Lionel Messi, with six trophies, has won the most number of Ballon d’Or trophies while his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo is second with five awards. Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema were among the favourites to win the prestigious Golden Ball this year but the award has now been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ballon d’Or 2020: France Football Cancel Prestigious Award Due to 'Lack of Sufficient Fair Conditions'.

“For the first time in its history, which began in 1956, the Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020, due to the lack of sufficient fair conditions,” France Football said in a statement. “Messi and Rapinoe (as well as [Mattijs] de Ligt and Alisson, winners of the Kopa and Yachine Trophies [for young player and goalkeeper]) will have to wait a year.”

Ballon d'Or Cancelled

Robert Lewandowski Thinking of How to Score 100 Goals

Lewandowski thinking of how to score 100 goals in 2021 #Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/Ua7Ekh7SAT — Colin.A.Valentine (@Mainstunner7) July 20, 2020

Lewandowski After Hearing Ballon d'Or is Cancelled

Robbed of a Ballon d'Or Award

Being robbed ballon d’Or meeting because of this shitty COVID-19 situation, scores 48 goals in bundesliga for Bayern and more than Messi (35) and ronaldo (26) In my opinion Robert Lewandowski deserved it or Kevin De Bruyne, Lewandowski considered as best striker in my opinion 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rG1zdzmqfw — Cookies (@TheBestPikachu2) July 20, 2020

Unfair for Footballers Playing in Germany?

•Kahn was robbed from getting a Ballon D'or but had won the UCL in 2001. •Ribery was robbed from getting a Ballon D'or but had won the UCL in 2013. •Lewandowski was robbed from getting a Ballon D'or.... pic.twitter.com/v9bl5OKFVH — Silo (@PaceyLB) July 20, 2020

Lewandowski After Watching Ballon d'Or News

Lewandowski when he sees the balon d'Or news pic.twitter.com/aKMtdkpmgp — Kanye East🤺(Ofe Nkupu)🇨🇴 (@AnaduAustin__) July 20, 2020

Was This His Year for the Ballon d'Or Title

Robert Lewandowski in 2019-20: 4️⃣3️⃣ games 5️⃣1️⃣ goals 🥇 Bundesliga winner 🥇 DFB-Pokal winner Top scorer in every competition he's played in, including the Champions League 🔥 Was this his year for the Ballon d'Or? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gi0OKT39Dm — Goal (@goal) July 20, 2020

Lewandowski After Finding Out Ballon d'Or is Cancelled

Robert Lewandowski finding out France Football have cancelled the Ballon D'or award this year...pic.twitter.com/VR99kHGei9 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 20, 2020

Lewandowski's Reaction?

Robert Lewandowski seeing that the Ballon d'or has been cancelled pic.twitter.com/QByXVVR7Ir — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) July 20, 2020

France Football Magazine After Realising Lewandowski and Benzema Were Top Contenders

France Football when they saw Benzema and Lewandowski as main contenders for Balon de Oro pic.twitter.com/BBaK5c9Mrz — AV_27 (@av_bagged) July 20, 2020

When Lewandowski Finds Out the Person Who Took That Decision

When Lewandowski catches the person that made the decision:, pic.twitter.com/YN36NIurXV — 🔴™️ (@Jqy____) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Lewandowski Thinking What He Must Do Next

Lewandowski outscores/outperforms everyone this season FIFA : No ballon d'or this year Lewandowski: pic.twitter.com/ubgohWU8nF — LEVI (@UcheyFCB) July 20, 2020

“Because there will be no Ballon d'Or 2020 edition. Why? Because such a singular year cannot - and should not - be treated as an ordinary year. When in doubt, it is better to abstain than to persist. Because the Ballon d'Or trophy conveys other values - like exemplarity, solidarity and responsibility - rather than merely sporting excellence alone,” the statement further read.

Lewandowski, who has scored 50 goals this season for the first time in his career and is chasing a treble was among the favourites. Real Madrid’s Benzema was also a top contender having just guided Real Madrid to a record 34th La Liga title. The Frenchman scored 21 goals and has also assisted eight times in the league this time.

