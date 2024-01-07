Barcelona will be facing Barbastro in the Copa del Rey 2023-24 Round of 32 and also will be looking forward to getting to the next round of the tournament which will be Round of 16. Barcelona is third in the La Liga points table and is seven points away from both table toppers Real Madrid and the second-place holder Girona. Barca are not on their best run in the La Liga 2023-24 as they won only three games off the last five games in the league. Barbastro is from the Tercera Division and has managed to win the last two games of the Copa del Rey 2023-24 season. The match against Barca will be Barbastro's home game and it will be a big occasion for fans too. Barbastro versus Barcelona is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Copa Del Rey 2023–24: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid Ease Into Spanish Cup Round of 16.

Barbastro for their home game will be on a slight advantage as they will have a majority of fans on their side. Barbastro will also look forward to shutting down the attacking play of Barca. Robert Levandowski can be one of the key players of the game and with new players like Joao Felix coming in they can be pretty much unstoppable in front of a soft defence.

Barcelona is also one of those teams that has suffered a quite of injuries during the 2023-24 season. As their new signing, the Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo has faced a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Also, the star midfielders Gavi and Pedri are suffering from injuries which hence makes a lot difficult for Barcelona to play consistently. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Loses Lucas Vazquez to Injury, FC Barcelona Confirms Joao Cancelo Knee Problem.

When is Barbastro vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barbastro will face Barcelona in a Round of 32 match in Copa del Rey on Monday, January 8. The Barbastro vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadio El Montecillo, Aranda de Duero and it starts at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). That Was My First Tournament' Roberto Martinez Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Joao Neves' Birth Year.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barbastro vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Barbastro vs Barcelona Copa del Rey match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the Barbastro vs Barcelona live telecast on their TV sets in India. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barbastro vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match?

FanCode holds the streaming rights of the Copa del Rey 2023-24 in India. Hence fans can watch the Barbastro vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2023-24 match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website.

