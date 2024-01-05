While Preparing for Euro 2024, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo met Joao Neves – who is enjoying a breakout season with Benfica and is considered to be the “next Ronaldo” for Portugal. Head Coach Roberto Martinez sheds light on their interaction, where Ronaldo asks Neves when was he born. Neves replied “2004.” Smiling at the youngster Ronaldo said, “That was my first tournament!” Ronaldo debuted for Portugal's senior team in 2003 and was an important part of their Euro 2004 campaign. Sadly the team lost to Greece in the finals. CR7 later guided the side to the 2016 Euro title, which was their first major championship. In his illustrious career, Ronaldo has set many records at international level including most international goals (128) and most international appearances (205). The Al-Nassr superstar is preparing for Euro 2024 to be held in Germany this June. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Maradona Award For Best Goalscorer At Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023

Portugal Coach Roberto Martinez Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo-Joao Neves Story

