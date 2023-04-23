In one of the biggest matches in Spanish football, Catalan giants Barcelona will be facing Atletico Madrid in their next La Liga 2022-23 match on Sunday, April 23. The game will begin at 7:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona. Earlier in the season, Ousmane Dembele's only goal helped Barcelona to get a victory in this fixture. The Blaugrana are currently leading La Liga 2022-23 table with 73 points from 29 matches. A win in this match will help to restore their 11-point lead over second-place Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are in 3rd place. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match. Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Since their 4-0 loss against arch-rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona have failed to score a single goal. Due to this, Xavi's side dropped points in La Liga in the last two matches. Forwards, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Raphinha are not performing at their best. Fortunately for Xavi, the trio of Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri might just be available for this match after their long injuries. This is a much-needed boost for the Barcelona side as all three are important players of the squad. Sergi Roberto and Christensen however are out of this fixture with injuries.

Atletico Madrid on the other hand have won their last six matches in La Liga 2022-23. Antoine Griezmann has reestablished himself as one of the best players in the Spanish league. He will be eager to perform against his former side. Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa have also chipped in with important goals throughout the season. Atleti will be missing the services of Reinildo due to injury. Meanwhile, Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia are suspended. Memphis Depay's availability for this fixture is also questionable.

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona will be locking horns with Atletico Madrid in their next fixture in La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 23. The game will begin at 7:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network possess the broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Real Madrid 2–0 Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022–23: Marco Asensio, Eder Militao on Scoresheet As Los Blancos Bag All Three Points.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website. This match between two of the strongest teams in Spain might end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2023 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).