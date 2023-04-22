Lionel Messi has been in great form of late. The Argentine forward once again showed his class during PSG's 2-1 win over Angers in Ligue 2022-23 at Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers. After playing a big part in PSG's first goal, Messi produced a world-class pass from his own half to free Kylian Mbappe. The French forward, who was one on one with the goalkeeper, did no mistake and scored his second goal of the night. The pass shows why the Argentine forward is still regarded as one of the greatest playmakers in world football.

Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half

