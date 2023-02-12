Spanish giants Real Madrid secured their 5th Club World Cup title after defeating Saudi club Al-Hilal 5-3 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat. Madrid got a great start to the match as Vinicius Junior scored in the 13th minute to give them the lead. Within five minutes, Federico Valverde made the score 2-0. Moussa Marega then pulled one back as the first ended with a 2-1 scoreline in Madrid's favour. In the second half, Madrid continued their dominance. Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior scored quickly after the restart. Although Luciano Vietto reduced the margin with a brace, Real Madrid claimed a 5-3 victory. You can watch the highlights of the match here. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

Real Madrid Lift Club World Cup 2022

