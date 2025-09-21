La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona will be looking to bridge the gap at the top of the La Liga table with leaders Real Madrid when they take on Getafe at home this evening. The Catalonians are heading into the clash on the back of a key win over Newcastle United in the Champions League. There are early indications that Real Madrid will be highly competitive this term and hence Barcelona will have little room to let their guards down. Their opponents Getafe have done well too with three wins out of their four games played to climb to the sixth spot. They can compete in this tie and Barcelona can ill afford to take them lightly. Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Eder Militao Score As Los Blancos Make It Five Wins From Five Matches (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the players missing out for Barcelona due to injuries while Lamine Yamal is also likely to miss out. Marcus Rashford was the star for the club in the last game and he will be raring to go. Ferran Torres will be the focal point in attack with Dani Olmo as the playmaker. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Juanmi will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game for Getafe. David Soria in goal should expect a busy day at work with Barcelona boasting of one of the best attacks in the league. Adrian Liso and Borja Mayoral will be part of a two man frontline, slotting in a 3-5-2 formation. Luis Milla Mario Martin in central midfield will sit deep and orchestrate play.

Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Barcelona vs Getafe Date Monday, September 22 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Barcelona will play their second home game of the season as they host Getafe in their fifth match of La Liga 2025-26 on Monday, September 22. The Barcelona vs Getafe match is set to be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Makes Little Girl Cry Tears of Joy After Emotional Meeting Ahead of Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in Buenos Aires (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Getafe live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Getafe live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Barcelona at home should have enough quality about them to secure a crucial victory.

