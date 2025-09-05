Meeting the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is every fan's dream. This dream of a billion gets possible only for a few. A little girl just got his dream fulfilled of meeting Lionel Messi. Currently, the Inter Miami superstar is in Argentina for his nation's FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. Ahead of the Argentina vs Venezuela match (which the hosts won 3-0), at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, a little girl met Leo Messi. As soon as she met the Argentine top goal scorer, she burst out in tears of joy, crying the player's name. With tears in her eyes, the emotional little girl was hugged by the 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi. Smiling, Messi tried to cheer the little girl too. Lionel Messi Retiring? Argentina Legend Says THIS on His Retirement Plans Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi Meets Little Girl:

دموع الطفلة بعد رؤية الأفضل في التاريخ 🥹🩵 pic.twitter.com/qRZTnb2Yd5 — Messi World (@M10GOAT) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)