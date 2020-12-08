Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Two of the greatest footballers on the planet – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – clash in the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona hosting Juventus. The duo share a rivalry like never seen in the history of football, yet have the utmost respect for each other off the pitch. The fans have been bereft of their clashes since Ronaldo moved to Italy with Juventus and missed the reverse fixture with COVID 19. Barcelona are currently top in their group and it will take a special effort from the Bianconeri to dislodge them. While both have been inconsistent in their respective leagues, Barcelona in particular have been terrible. Ronald Koeman has a lot of thinking to do ahead of the game while his counterpart Andrea Pirlo is not stable either. Barcelona vs Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Resume Rivalry, Could It Be For the Final Time?

Ousmane Dembele is always on the tenterhooks when it comes to injuries and the latest setback keeps the French winger out for a month. With the likes of Gerard Pique and Ansu Fati already sidelined, the Catalonians are having a nightmare with their growing injury list. Frenkie de Jong partners Sergio Busquets in midfield with Lionel Messi as the playmaker. Antoine Griezmann lead the attack for the hosts with his position changing yet again.

Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo are in fine form for Juventus and they are a goal scoring threat for the visitors. Adrian Rabiot drives this team forward with Rodrigo Bentancur as the defensive cover. Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski have been a bit too inconsistent this season but should start at Nou Camp with Andrea Pirlo opting for conventional wingers. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Set to Resume Rivalry; Barcelona Share Creative Doodle of Both Superstars Ahead of BAR vs JUV UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Match.

When is Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Juventus match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at the iconic Camp Nou on December 09, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). The match will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Barcelona vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL Group H match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to follow the match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Group H UCL match online for fans in India. Barcelona have been unbeaten in their last four meetings with Juventus and the trend should continue tonight.

