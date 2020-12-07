Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will renew their stellar rivalry when Barcelona host Juventus in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 on Tuesday. Ronaldo and Messi last played in 2018 when Ronaldo was still with Real Madrid. The pair, who share 11 Ballon d’Or titles between them, however, have met since then with Ronaldo moving to Juventus. Barcelona and Messi did play Juventus in October in their second Group G match of the UCL but Ronaldo was absent due to a positive COVID-19 result. A Ronaldo-less Juventus lost the game 2-0 at home and they will be eager to avenge the defeat. Barcelona vs Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Resume Rivalry, Could It Be For the Final Time?

Ahead of the match, Barcelona shared a creative doodle on social media in which Ronaldo and Messi can be seen. In the doodle, two images of Ronaldo and Messi can be seen. In the first, the pair can be seen in Real Madrid and Barcelona jersey while in the second Ronaldo can be seen in Juventus jersey. Both are seen in their younger self’s in the first pic while in the second they are in their present shape. “📚 H I S T ⚽ R Y Cristiano Ronaldo & Leo #Messi” Barcelone captioned the pic. Take a look at the creative doodle. Cristiano Ronaldo Ready for Barcelona Match; Juventus Share Picture of Star Forward Training Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Clash (See Pic).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi History

📚 H I S T ⚽ R Y Cristiano Ronaldo & Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/kBElYkoBRg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 7, 2020

Ronaldo and Messi last faced each other on May 6, 2018, when Madrid played Barcelona at Camp Nou. The game ended in a 2-2 draw with both Ronaldo and Messi getting on the scoresheet. They have faced 35 times in football’s history and Messi’s sides have won 16 of those matches while Ronaldo and his team have won 10 times. Nine matches ended in a draw. Messi also leads with 22 goals while Ronaldo has scored 19 goals.

