Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Barcelona (Photo Credits: @FCBarcelona)

Spanish champions Barcelona are under a bit of pressure at the moment as they chase league leaders Real Madrid who have opened up a six-point gap at the top. A 2-0 defeat against Valencia in their last league game raised many questions about the playing style under new manager Quique Setien. They did manage a 5-0 thrashing of Leganes in Copa Del Rey which have restored some of the lost confidence. The Tiki-Taka style of play which seemed to have lost under Ernesto Valverde is back again, but the fans will have to be patient with the results for Barcelona. Levante are 13th in the table with a hat-trick of defeats heading into the fixture. They will need to improve immensely if they are to put up a fight at Nou Camp. Barcelona Vs Levante - Live Football Score.

Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele continue to remain sidelined for Barcelona, and no date has been set for their return. Sergio Busquets has assumed an important role under the management of Quique Setien with him at the heart of every move. Lionel Messi will drop deep to orchestrate play with French striker Antoine Griezmann leading the frontline as an out and out striker. Ansu Fati will feature on the left flank, and the youngster could stretch Levante with his pace and directness.

Robert Pier and Ivan Lopez are unavailable for the game against Barcelona while Enis Bardhi and Nemanja Radoja will undergo late fitness test to determine their participation for Levante. The visitors will play five at the back which can extend to seven with midfielders Jose Luis Campana and Gonzalo Melero also defending. Strikers Roger Marti and Borja Mayoral will be isolated in the final third but will have to cope with it.

When is Barcelona vs Levante La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Levante La Liga 2019-20 football match is scheduled to take place on February 03 (late Sunday night). The match will kick off at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at Camp Nou.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Levante La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Sadly, Barcelona vs Levante live telecast will not be available on any TV channels in India as there is no official broadcaster for Spanish La Liga 2019-20. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPN) did telecast previous season in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Levante La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Despite the unavailability of the official broadcaster of Spanish La Liga in India (which means no Hot Star or Sony Liv app), one can still catch Barcelona vs Levante match online via live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page. You can also follow LatestLY for live football score updates. Barcelona should hammer Levante with the kind of talent they have in the squad to reduce the gap at the top to three points.