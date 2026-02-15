Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome League One side Wigan Athletic to the Emirates Stadium on 15 February for a fourth-round FA Cup 2025-26 tie. The match kicks off at 4:30 pm local time, with the Gunners looking to bounce back from a midweek draw against Brentford and continue their pursuit of a domestic and European quadruple. Wigan, the 2013 winners, arrive in North London as significant underdogs, currently struggling in the League One relegation zone and led by interim management following the recent dismissal of Ryan Lowe. FA Cup 2025-26: Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United Move Into Fifth Round.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can follow the action through various official broadcast partners depending on their location:

United Kingdom: The match will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 4:00 pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the game via the discovery+ app.

India: Live coverage is available on the Sony Sports Network. Streaming is accessible through the SonyLIV app and website.

United States: The fixture will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, with a scheduled kick-off of 11:30 am ET.

Australia: Fans can watch the match live on Stan Sport. EPL 2025–26: Thomas Frank to Ruben Amorim, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Emirates FA Cup 2025-26 (Fourth Round) Date Sunday, 15 February 2026 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm GMT / 10:00 pm IST / 11:30 am ET Venue Emirates Stadium, London Referee Tim Robinson Arsenal Form D-W-W-W-W (All Competitions) Wigan Form L-L-L-L-D (All Competitions) Last Meeting Wigan 1–1 Arsenal (2–4 pens), 2014 FA Cup

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make several changes to his starting eleven to manage a dense fixture schedule. While captain Martin Ødegaard and winger Bukayo Saka have recently returned to fitness, players such as Kepa Arrizabalaga and Myles Lewis-Skelly are tipped for starts. Defender William Saliba remains a doubt due to illness, and Mikel Merino is definitely sidelined following foot surgery.

Wigan Athletic enter the contest during a turbulent period, having lost four of their last five matches. Interim coaches Glenn Whelan and Graham Barrow will lead the side, hoping to replicate the "magic of the cup" that saw them eliminate Preston North End in the previous round. The Latics are expected to adopt a defensive posture, looking to exploit the pace of Fraser Murray on the counter-attack.

