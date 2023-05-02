Barcelona will hope to get closer to winning the La Liga 2022-23 title when they face Osasuna on May 2. The Catalan giants sit at the top of the points table with an 11-point lead and, in all likelihood, will win the La Liga title unless there’s a dramatic turn of events. Defending champions Real Madrid are second and they play Real Sociedad in their next game. Xavi’s men have had a loss to Rayo Vallecano earlier but bounced back on track to register a convincing 4-0 win over Real Betis. Barcelona would hope to be at their absolute best as they march towards the La Liga title, as it would define their season. They were earlier eliminated from the Europa League and failed to progress in the Copa del Rey, suffering a semifinal defeat to Real Madrid. Lamine Yamal Quick Facts: All You Need to Know About 15-Year-Old Barcelona’s Youngest Ever La Liga Player.

Compared to Barcelona, Osasuna will start this match on the back of a defeat to Real Sociedad. Placed ninth, they would look forward to mounting a late challenge for the European football spots, which would be tough. Five points separate them and sixth-placed Real Betis. Nonetheless, a win in this match would also help Jagoba Arrasate’s men build momentum ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.

When is Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona will be locking horns with Osasuna in La Liga 2022-23 on Tuesday, May 2. The game will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Erling Haaland Equals Record for Most Premier League Goals in a Season, Manchester City Striker Moves Level With Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Barcelona vs Osasuna match on the JioCinema app and website.

