Barcelona will be taking on Real Betis in their next match in La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 30. The game will take place in Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, and has a starting time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona are coming into this match with a 2-1 loss against Rayo Vallecano. Despite that, they are currently at the top of the La Liga 2022-23 table with 76 points from 31 matches. Barcelona have an 11-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, and a win in this match will take them close to the La Liga title. Their opponents, Real Betis, meanwhile, are in sixth place. Betis still have a chance to finish and the top four and secure a Champions League spot. However, to do so, they cannot drop any more points. With both teams in need of a victory, this match is set to be a blockbuster. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of this game can find them below. Manchester United Takeover: Sheikh Jassim, Jim Ratcliffe Make 3rd Bids.

Barcelona's defensive record in this season's La Liga campaign is outstanding. They have conceded only eleven goals. Most of the teams have found it difficult to break down Barcelona's defense. Andreas Chistensen's return from injury further boosts their defense. On the other hand, they have struggled lately while scoring goals. Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal for Barcelona in their previous game, and all eyes will be once again on him to deliver. Sergi Roberto is the only Barcelona player who is unavailable for this match.

On the other hand, Real Betis will be missing quite a few key players in Victor Ruiz, Juanmi, Youssouf Sabaly and Nebil Fekir. Betis are currently going through a rough patch, and winning matches have been tough for them off late. In fact, Betis have won only two out of their last ten games in all competitions. Manuel Pellegrini is likely to bring back Betis' top scorer Borja Iglesias in the starting lineup.

When is Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Cameraman! Al-Nassr Star Clicks Pictures of Teammates and Staff on Sidelines of Training.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Barcelona and Real Betis will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Betis match on the JioCinema app and website.

