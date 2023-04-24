Cristiano Ronaldo is a man of many talents and the Portugal star showed fans a side that not many had known before. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen taking up the camera and shooting pictures of his teammates and club staff on the sidelines of a training session. Ronaldo seemed to enjoy this a lot and to be fair, the pictures he clicked were also pretty nice! Having had a hot-and-cold time so far on the pitch for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo would hope to lead his team with a strong performance when they take on Al-Wehda in the semifinal of the King's Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo Appears to Make Obscene Gesture Towards Fans Chanting Lionel Messi's Name After Al-Nassr's Defeat, Club Issues Clarification.

The Portugal star made headlines all around the globe after his sensational move to Al-Nassr in January earlier this year and though there has been some very memorable moments, Ronaldo has found scoring tough in the last few games. He has had 11 goals so far in the Saudi Pro League, coupled with his two assists. But he has not been able to score in Al-Nassr’s last two matches, one of which ended in a draw and the other a defeat. That loss to Al-Hilal in their last match was a massive blow, given the fact that Al-Nassr lost out on crucial points as the Saudi Pro League title race is heating up. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda, 2022–23 Kings Cup Semifinal Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

What’s worse is that Ronaldo attracted a lot of attention for his seemingly obscene gesture towards fans when he was pictured grabbing his crotch after a few chanted Lionel Messi’s name in front of him. Later, an official statement by Al-Nassr clarified that the Portugal star had a groin injury, explaining his action.

