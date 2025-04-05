Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona will play host to Real Betis in their latest league fixture with the Catalonians looking to consolidate their position at the top of the standings. Barcelona have 66 points from 29 matches played, three more than second-placed and arch-rivals Real Madrid. It has been a season of ups and downs for the team but since the turn of the year, they have consistently secured victories in the league which has enabled them to be in a position of comfort. Opponents Real Betis are sixth and head into the game with excellent momentum, winning their last five matches on the bounce. Barcelona versus Real Betis will be streamed on the GXR World website from 12:30 AM IST. Ferran Torres Scores As Barcelona Beats Atletico Madrid 1–0 To Reach Copa del Rey 2024–25 Final Against Real Madrid.

Dani Olmo, Marc Casado, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be the players missing out for Barcelona due to injuries. Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez should form the central defensive partnership. Pedro and Frenkie de Jong will orchestrate play from midfield with Gavi as the advanced playmaker. Robert Lewandowski is the target man upfront for the home side.

Antony has been an excellent addition to this Real Betis side ever since he arrived on loan from Manchester United. He will be a threat on the wing, with Jesus Rodriguez on the other flank. Cucho Hernandez will lead the attack with Giovani Lo Celso as the no 10 behind him. Pablo Fornals will likely sit deep and shield the backline. Barcelona 4–1 Girona, La Liga 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski Nets Brace As Hansi Flick and Co Extend Lead at Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will lock horns with Real Betis in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, April 6. The Barcelona vs Real Betis match will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Real Betis live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Real Betis online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India, Fans in India will be able to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis free live streaming on the GXR World website. Expect a quality game of attacking football with Barcelona dropping points here.

