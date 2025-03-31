Barcelona registered an emphatic 4-1 win over Girona in La Liga 2025-25 on Sunday, March 30. An own goal from Ladislav Krejci in the 43rd minute broke the deadlock but Girona bounced back after half-time with Arnaut Danjuma netting the equaliser in the 53rd. Robert Lewandowski then registered his name on the scoresheet, scoring a brace (61', 77') to give Barcelona a 3-1 lead in the contest before Ferran Torres capped off the win for the Catalan giants with a strike of his own in the 86th. With this victory, Barcelona continued to remain right at the top of the La Liga 2024-25 points table and attained a three-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona Beat Osasuna 3-0 to Extend League Lead

Barcelona vs Girona Result

Barcelona vs Girona Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)