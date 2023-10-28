It is time for the first El Clasico of the 2023/24 season as Barcelona gears up to welcome arch-rivals Real Madrid in a La Liga fixture. The Los Blancos are second in the points table behind Girona with 25 points from 10 games. They had a draw against Sevilla in their last domestic game which was a disappointment considering they had won three games prior to it. Carlo Ancelotti knows the importance of early momentum in the title race and hence a win here is crucial. Xavi’s Barcelona are the defending champions and just a point below Real Madrid at third. They have a good record in recent times in El Clasico and the morale of the team will be high. Barcelona versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:45 PM IST. Marc Guiu Becomes Youngest Player to Score on Debut for Barcelona in La Liga in 21st Century.

Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, and Pedri are the players missing out for Barcelona with fitness issues. Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski are in a race against time to be fit for the contest. Ferran Torres is likely to be deployed as a false nine with Joao Felix and Lamine Yamal on the wings. Oriol Romeu will be the defensive midfield in the team while Ilkay Gundogan and Gavi pushing forward.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alba will form the center-back pairing for Real Madrid and Ferland Mendy should occupy the right-back spot. Jude Bellingham is in brilliant goal-scoring form for his new club and he along with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will share the attacking responsibility. Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni are likely to get an opportunity in midfield due to the energy they bring into the game. Israel To Host UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier Matches Against Switzerland and Romania in Hungary Amid Ongoing Conflict With Hamas.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 El Clasico Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in what is expected to be a fascinating El Clasico in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, October 28. The El Clasico match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain, starting at 7:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 El Clasico Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Sports18 1 HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 El Clasico Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico football match on the JioCinema app and website. There should be goals in this clash with a scored draw a likely outcome.

