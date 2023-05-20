Barcelona will be taking on Real Sociedad in their next La Liga 2022-23 match on Sunday, May 21. The game will take place in Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona and will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Having accumulated 85 points from 34 matches, Barcelona have already won the La Liga 2022-23 title. So in the remaining matches, we might see them giving chances to their youngsters and bench players. On the other hand, Real Socidead are currently in the 4th position in the La Liga 2022-23 table. They are looking to secure a UEFA Champions League spot and a win against Barcelona will be a huge boost. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match. La Liga and Espanyol Trying To Identify Field Invaders After Barcelona’s Title Win.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri and defender Ronald Araujo are doubtful for the Real Sociedad clash and it is expected that they will not take part in this match. Meanwhile, Gavi is also suspended after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in the Espanyol match. With both Gavi and Pedri out, Franck Kessie will get a start in the Barcelona midfield. Young midfielder Pablo Torre can also feature in this game.

Real Sociedad meanwhile will be missing the services of Umar Sadiq, Brais Mendez and Martin Merquelanz due to injuries. All eyes will be on Martin Zubimendi who is reportedly one of Barcelona's main targets for the upcoming season. David Silva, who is known for playing well in the big games, can be a deciding factor.

When is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network possesses the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Barcelona Men's and Women's Team Players Celebrate La Liga, Liga F Titles With Fans in Victory Parade (Watch Videos).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on the JioCinema app and website.

