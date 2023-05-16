After four seasons, Barcelona's men's team managed to clinch the La Liga title. Meanwhile, their women's team continued the domination in Spain and won their fourth consecutive (eighth in total) Liga F title. Following this, Barcelona's men's and women's team players celebrated their title wins with fans through an open bus parade on Monday (July 15) evening. Nearly 80000 people cheered the names of the players and sang the club anthem in the streets of the Catalan capital. Espanyol Fans Storm Into Pitch, Chase Barcelona Players Amid La Liga Title Celebrations (Watch Video).

Barcelona Men's and Women's Team Players Celebrate Title Wins in Victory Parade

Incredible Scenes in Barcelona's Victory Parade

They just LOVE this Club here in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/aqjsSVezW5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 15, 2023

