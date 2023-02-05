Sevilla is having a nightmare of a season in Spanish La Liga as they languish at 14th in the points table. It only gets tougher for them as they take on Barcelona, the league leaders in Nou Camp. The Catalonians are currently in fine form, winning four out of their last five league matches. Xavi has brought a sense of stability at the club and it was evident with the way they swept aside foes Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Copa final. The team has not been a force to reckon with for a few years now and there is a consensus now that the tide seems to be turning at Nou Camp. Barcelona versus Sevilla will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. PSG 2–1 Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi Scores Sensational Goal As Parisians Consolidate Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Ousmane Dembele will be out for a month with a thigh strain and this could prompt Xavi to use Gavi on the left wing. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha make up the other two players in the attacking third, while Sergio Busquets holds forth in central midfield. Frenkie de Jong is crucial to the team’s ability to build attacks from the back and Sevilla will need to keep an eye on the Dutchman.

Alex Telles, on loan from Manchester United, is out with a knee injury and he is joined on the sidelines by Marcao and Marko Dmitrovic. Jesus Corona and Jesus Navas are already ruled out which leaves Sevilla missing several key players. Thomas Delaney and Ivan Rakitic have important roles to play in Sevilla midfield. Youssef En-Nesyri leads the attack for the visitors and he will have Oliver Torres slotting in as number 10.

When is Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. The game will be held on February 6 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Fans Wish PSG Star As He Turns 31.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Barcelona vs Sevilla clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Sevilla football match. Sevilla will not trouble Barcelona much and the hosts should secure an easy win here.

