Lionel Messi found himself on the scoresheet, this time with a magical goal as PSG beat Toulouse in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Saturday, February 4. Branco van den Boomen had given Toulouse the lead after which Achraf Hakimi brought PSG back with the leveller. Messi then produced a bit of his magic with a curled effort that landed straight into the back of the net as PSG eventually came out 2-1 winners at the Parc des Princes. With this victory, PSG have retained and consolidated their top spot on the Ligue 1 2022-23 points table. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring His First Goal For Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Check Post).

PSG vs Toulouse Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)