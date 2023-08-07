Bayern Munich will lock horns with AS Monaco in the Club Friendly 2023 encounter on Monday, August 7 at the Sportpark Unterhaching in Germany. The defending Bundesliga champions are heading into this encounter high in spirits, having registered victories in their last two pre-season clash. They won against Kawasaki 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Josip Stanisic. Then in the high-voltage clash against Liverpool, they defeated the Premier League side 4-3. Moreover, the club manager Thomas Tuchel will be pleased by the character shown by his players against the star-studded Liverpool side. Al-Nassr Teammates Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana Travel to Mecca for Umrah, Video Goes Viral

Bayern would look to ride on the winning momentum and trump Monaco in the clash on Monday. Bayern on paper are a superior side and given the kind of form they are in, the German giants would back themselves to outclass Monaco. However, they would be wary of the fact that the opposition also has certain top players in the arsenal and can't be taken lightly.

When is Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Bayern Munich will battle it out against AS Monaco in the Club Friendly 2023 encounter on Monday, August 7 at the Sportpark Unterhaching in Germany. The pre-season match is slated to kick-start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately for the fans in India, there is no official broadcaster to telecast the club-friendly clash between Bayern Munich and AS Monaco. Thus, Bayern Munich fans would not be able to enjoy the action on their TV sets. Gianluigi Buffon Officially Announces Retirement From Professional Football At Age 45

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Though the live telecast of the pre-season match is not available, fans should not be disheartened as they can watch the live streaming of the game on Bayern TV Plus. Hence, the Indian audience can watch the upcoming encounter on their electronic devices. However, they would need to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

