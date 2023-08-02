Gianluigi Buffon, Italian legend and iconic goalkeeper, finally decided to hang up his boots ahead of the 2023-24 season. He played for Parma last season and now he calls it a day as he makes his retirement official. He has won several accolades across 28 years of playing career including the FIFA World Cup 2023 and will draw curtains of his glorious professional career at the age of 45. Sadio Mane Leaves Bayern Munich to Join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Gianluigi Buffon Officially Announces Retirement

That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together. pic.twitter.com/bGvIDsoFsG — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) August 2, 2023

