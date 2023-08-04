Sadio Mane and Seko Fofana among other Al-Nassr players paid a visit to Mecca for performing Umrah. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Fofana was seen alongside Mane and others as they travelled to undertake the pilgrimage. Both Mane and Fofana joined Al-Nassr this summer transfer window. Mane is the latest player to have joined Al-Nassr after he left Bayern Munich to complete his transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Header As Al-Nassr Qualify for Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Quarterfinals With 1-1 Draw Against Zamalek (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Video Here

Sadio Mane & Seko Fofana travelled to Makkah to perform Umrah with their teammates.pic.twitter.com/LKz5Jg4hGv — ilmfeed (@IlmFeed) August 4, 2023

