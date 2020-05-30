Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs DUS Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba and Alphonso Davies Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019-20 Online Streaming & Live Telecast: An upbeat Bayern Munich fresh from a win over arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund take on struggling outfit Dusseldorf at home. The Bavarians are in fine form since the resumption of the league post COVID 19 break with three wins out of three. Under manager Hansi Flick, the German champions have managed to win 11 out of 12 games played since the turn of the year, often steamrolling opponents with ease. It now looks a matter of games before they wrap up yet another German title. Dusseldorf with 27 points from 28 games are 16th in the league and need to find form soon. The Bayern Munich versus Dusseldorf game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network from 10:00 PM IST and stream live on Disney+Hotstar. Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20.

Bayern Munich will continue to be without the services of Thiago Alcantara, Corentin Tolisso and Phillipe Coutinho as they battle fitness woes. Jerome Boateng who could not complete the game against Borussia Dortmund with a muscle problem has been given the all-clear for this contest. Joshua Kimmich is in the form of his life holding the Bayern midfield. The German international’s hold of the game will very well determine how the front two of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller perform in the final third.

Zack Steffen remains the only absentee for Uwe Rosler’s Dusseldorf with a knee injury with Florian Kastenmeier being his replacement. The visitors could opt for a 3-5-2 formation in order to stifle Bayern Munich in midfield. Adam Bodzek is the anchor in the middle for Dusseldorf with Kenan Karaman and Rouwen Hennings as the two strikers. Playmaker Kevin Stoger has a tough job on his hands finding space against a compact Bayern Munich.

When is Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 30, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf live match of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the German league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Bundesliga 2019-20 match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Free live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, which is OTT platform of Star Network. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and watch the match live or log into hotstar.com and catch the live-action. Bayern Munich should have little trouble getting all three points against Dusseldorf which will take them a step closer to the title.