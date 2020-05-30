BAY vs DUS Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf Football Match

Bayern Munich Players Celebrate Goal Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich will hope to keep their seven points lead at the top intact when they host Dusseldorf in round 29 of Bundesliga 2019-20. Joshua Kimmich’s wonder chip over Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki gave Bayern not only 1-0 victory in DUS Klassiker but also took them seven points clear at the top of the points table and closer to an unprecedented eighth Bundesliga title. Hansi Flick’s side will back themselves to win against a relegation-battling Dusseldorf. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for BAY vs DUS match, please scroll down. Bayern Munich Boss Hansi Flick Emulates This Pep Guardiola Feat With Bundesliga Der Klassiker Win Over Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern will continue to miss the services of Corentin Tolisso and Philippe Coutinho both of whom are possibly out for the season due to injuries. Thiago Alcantara, on the other, has started training but is still far from being match-fit and would not feature against Dusseldorf, who are struggling in the 16th position and need a favourable result to drop further down.

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Bayern captain and custodian Manuel Neuer (BAY) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Alphonso Davies (BAY) and Benjamin Pavard (BAY) have been two rock solids at the back for Bayern and should be picked. Dusseldorf defender Andre Hoffmann (DUS) should be the other pick.

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Josh Kimmich (BAY) is a must-pick in midfielder’s role. His partner-in-crime Leon Goretzka (BAY) would be the other midfielder in the fantasy team. Erik Thommy (DUS), Steven Skryzbski (DUS) and Kevin Stoger (DUS) would be other midfielders.

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Robert Lewandowski (BAY) will partner alongside Kenan Karaman (DUS) in the attacking forward position.

Robert Lewandowski (BAY) should be picked as the captain for this fantasy side while his opposite number Kenan Karamn (DUS) can be appointed as the vice-captain for this match.