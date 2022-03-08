Bayern Munich would aim to put behind their poor form of late when they face RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 round of 16 on March 9, Wednesday. The Bavarians are entering into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and would need an impressive victory in this tie to restore faith in their fans. The first leg between both these sides in the round of 16 ended in a 1-1 draw with Kingsley Coman saving Bayern the blushes. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann would be well aware of the fact that a similar performance would seriously endanger Bayern's Champions League hopes. However, they would begin this clash as favourites, considering the fact that their opponents have less experience of competing in the round of 16. Barcelona Reportedly Closing In on Signing Andreas Christensen on a Free Transfer From Chelsea

Coman would once again be a crucial player for Bayern Munich, with the Frenchman having notched up two goals and as many assists in his last four Champions League appearances. Bayern would also have keeper Manuel Neuer fit for this clash, something that Nagelsmann would be pretty happy about. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Allianz Arena on March 09, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

