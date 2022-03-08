Barcelona are reportedly close to signing Andreas Christensen from Chelsea. The centre-back would thus have a free transfer to Spain as his current contract at Chelsea expires at the end of the season. Barcelona fended off competition from Bayern Munich to sign Christensen and it is highly likely that the young defender would pen a contract soon, which would see him move to Barcelona in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Flies to Portugal To Plot PSG Transfer: Report

According to noted Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal between Barcelona and Christensen is currently in its final stages. He also says that the Denmark defender would not move to any Premier League club after leaving Chelsea.

Here's His Tweet:

More on Christensen. No way for Premier League clubs because he wants to respect Chelsea - but he’s prepared to accept Barcelona proposal. 🇩🇰 #CFC Barça bid way better than Bayern one. It’s matter of final stages. #FCB 📲 More: https://t.co/xNFVbRV5jZ pic.twitter.com/4svBbLsKij — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

Barcelona have had a turnaround this season as they currently sit fourth on the La Liga 2021-22 points table. The introduction of some key winter signings have infused new energy in the team as they once again seem to be in top form for the first time since the departure of Lionel Messi last summer. Christensen would be a very good defensive signing for Barcelona as the club also aims to add some more players to their arsenal ahead of the new season.

The Catalan giants are also reportedly keen on having Adama Traore pen a permanent deal ahead of the next season. The Spanish winger is currently on loan at Camp Nou from Wolves and Barcelona president Joan Laporta is eager to keep him back.

