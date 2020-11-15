Belgium will look to seal their place in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 finals when they host England in their penultimate group stage match on November 16 (Monday). Belgium vs England UEFA Nations League Group 2 match will be played at the Kings Power Stadium At Den Dreef. Roberto Martinez’s side are atop the points table with nine points from four matches while England are third with only seven points. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for the BEL vs ENG UEFA Nations League Group A2 match should scroll down for all details. Sergio Ramos Despite Missing Two Penalties in Switzerland vs Spain Drawn UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Match Gets Coach Luis Enrique’s Backing.

England are without a number of regular first-team starters with defenders Harry Maguire and Reece James suspended following their red cards in the 0-1 defeat to Denmark last month. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford have withdrawn from the squad with injuries while Joe Gomez opted out after an injury during training sessions and another centre-back Conor Coady forced to self-isolate after testing COVID-19 positive. Belgium and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is also under quarantine due to a positive test while Yannick Carrasco is out with injury.

Belgium vs England, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Belgium custodian Thibaut Courtois (BEL) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Belgium vs England, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kieran Trippier (ENG), Thomas Meunier (BEL) and Ben Chilwell (ENG) would be picked as the three defenders.

Belgium vs England, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin de Bruyne (BEL), Jack Grealish (ENG), Youri Tielemans (BEL) and Mason Mount (ENG) should be selected as the midfielders.

Belgium vs England, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Harry Kane (ENG), Romelu Lukaku (BEL) and Raheem Sterling (ENG) can be picked as the forwards for this Dream11 fantasy side.

Belgium vs England, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (BEL), Kieran Trippier (ENG), Thomas Meunier (BEL), Ben Chilwell (ENG), Kevin de Bruyne (BEL), Jack Grealish (ENG), Youri Tielemans (BEL), Mason Mount (ENG), Harry Kane (ENG), Romelu Lukaku (BEL) and Raheem Sterling (ENG).

Kevin de Bruyne (BEL) should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Jack Grealish (ENG) should be made the vice-captain for Belgium vs England match.

