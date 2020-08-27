Chelsea have completed the signing of left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, the club confirmed on Wednesday. Chilwell, 23, has signed a five-year contract at Stamford after Chelsea reached an agreement with Leicester in a deal worth $66m making the England international Chelsea’s third signing this summer following the arrivals of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. Frank Lampard’s side are set to confirm two more signings later this week. "I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," Chilwell said. Lionel Messi Wants to Leave Barcelona: Rio Ferdinand Claims Frank Lampard Eyeing Argentine, Sends Chelsea Fans in Meltdown.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge,” he added in a statement on Chelsea’s website. Kai Havertz Transfer News Latest Update: Chelsea Confident About Signing Bayer Leverkusen Star.

Ben is Blue

Chilwell came through the Leicester academy and was part of the 2016 Premier League title-winning side. He made his debut for the senior team in 2015 and leaves his boyhood club after making 123 appearances for the Foxes. He also has 11 England caps to his name and is national team’s first-choice left-back. "Ben leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Leicester City, and the club would like to thank him for his contribution to an exciting period for the team and its fans as they look forward to another season of European football," Leicester said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said that the club was pleased to sign another talent like Chilwell. "We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season," Granovskaia said. "Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at the international level, despite his young age.”

Ben Chilwell Joins Chelsea

23 years old. England international. Proven Premier League defender.@BenChilwell is well and truly 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄! 👏 #BenIsBlue pic.twitter.com/INMLtdUuHS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2020

Chilwell thus becomes the third signing for the Blues in this summer transfer window. Earlier, Timo Werner joined from RB Leipzig while Hakim Ziyech moved from Ajax to Stamford Bridge. The club is expected to make at least three more additions this summer. Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz is expected to be announced this week after the club reached an agreement with Leverkusen in a deal, which will make the 21-year-old the most expensive German player of all-time.

Chelsea have also reportedly reached an agreement with Thiago Silva, who joins as a free agent after his term with Paris Saint-Germain expired following their Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich. They are also set to announce the signing of 21-year-od defender Malang Sarr, who also joins for free after his contract with Nice expired at the end of the recently concluded season.

