Lionel Messi is on the verge of quitting Barcelona and the fans have gone berserk with the news. The fans are sad that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner with the reports and Messi's name has been trending since last night. Now, here's one more startling revelation by Rio Ferdinand that sent all the Chelsea fans in meltdown and they started posting tweets on social media as soon as the former Manchester United player posted the same. Rio Ferdinand wrote that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is quite keen on having Lionel Messi on board. Lionel Messi to Leave Barcelona: Adelaide United Director Ian Smith Tries to Entice Argentina Star for Down Under.

This tweet sent the netizens into a frenzy as they started posting their reactions on the tweet. The reactions were mixed as in a few netizens were happy with the same and a few of them opposed the decision of Chelsea. Lionel Messi has reportedly informed Barcelona that he wishes to quit the club and ever since his name has been trending on social media. For now, let's have a look at the tweets by Rio and the reactions of the same below:

Just heard Frank Lampard is now in for #messi Some window this if Lamps pulls this off !! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 25, 2020

Reactions:

Solskjaer only signs Mess. But for Bruno who was a panic signing All this DNA and culture crap at Utd, and Chelsea are planning to challenge next season — Carwyn Williams (@CarwynW42350638) August 25, 2020

Nasty

Shit manager for a shit club. Couldn't get one player to play consistently well so they decide to play easy-mode Football Manager irl 😂😂 — Basel Arti (@Aritonian) August 25, 2020

Meme

From playing with Ter Stegen and Griezman to playing with Mason Mount and kurt Zouma pic.twitter.com/NSmTfYRbm5 — Can i call u Mista 🍥 (@Muamr19) August 25, 2020

Can't afford the wages

Messi earns 550 000 a week chelsea can’t afford those wages 😂 only PSG, Man City and Shanghai can afford to get him out of his current contract 😂 — Emp’r’r HunchoJack (@Koketso_Huncho) August 25, 2020

Last one

@AbrahamAmodu2 👀 Messi should come to Chelsea 🤔 — FANEN (@fannen_h) August 26, 2020

Lionel Messi has been having issues with Barcelona since the start of the year and has no opportunity to slam the management of the team. On a couple of occasions, he has slammed Barcelona on social media and then during the interview had raised doubts on winning the Champions League.

