Kai Havertz has been Chelsea’s top transfer priority this summer with the Blues already signing Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. The 21-year-old has had a sensational season which saw him score 12 times for Bayer Leverkusen and take them to a fifth-place finish in Bundesliga. However, the German international is now pushing for a move away from Leverkusen with Chelsea being his preferred destination. Lionel Messi to Play for Chelsea? Twitterati Spot an Interest Instagram Activity on Argentina Footballer's Page Amid Barcelona Transfer Rumours.

According to Italian Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are still in talks over the 21-year-old star forward with the player pushing forward for a move in the summer. The Bundesliga side value Kai Havertz at around £90m but the Premier League side are willing to pay £70m to sign the German prodigy. Kai Havertz Transfer News Latest Update: Dutch Club Heracles Almelo Announce Signing of Chelsea Target.

However, the Blues are confident that a deal for the forward could be made as they are looking to make add ons as a part of their offer to dissuade Bayer Leverkusen to let go of their star player to a fee lower than their original asking price.

But the German club on several occasions have stated that if Chelsea want to sign Kai Havertz, the 21-year-old’s release clause must be paid in full or the deal id off. However, their stance could change in the future as the player is pressurising for a transfer and it is reported that Leverkusen want to decide on the outcome of the deal before the end of August.

The new Bundesliga season starts on September 18, 2020, and with Kai Havertz’s situation sorted by the end of this month, it will give the German side enough time to sign a replacement if their star forward leaves.

