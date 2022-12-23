Bengaluru FC will be hosting the defending champions Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Friday, December 23. The match will kick off at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match with English commentary on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Meanwhile, Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will provide Hindi commentary. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

