In a surprising turn of events, Dempo Sports Club have done the impossible, by holding back the century-old Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC. Dempo SC held MBSG for a 0-0 draw, which made Mohun Bagan slip down to the second spot in AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Group A. East Bengal are now leading the group, having a 0-4 win over Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, fans looking for the Super Cup 2025-26 points tables need to scroll below and look in detail. Real Kashmir FC Withdraw From AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Due to Visa Issues, Dempo SC Named Replacement.

What started as a replacement of the grand old Federation Cup in 2018 is still running strong as the AIFF Super Cup in 2025. The Super Cup 2025-26 is the 44th season of the national knockout football competition organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). A total of 16 Indian clubs are competing for the ongoing Super Cup, being hosted in Goa. These 16 teams are divided into four groups of four sides each. The sides face their group opponents once each. As the group stage ends, the table toppers of all four groups play single-legged semis, followed by the Super Cup 2025-26 final. On Which Channel Super Cup 2025–26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Domestic Indian Football Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Super Cup 2025-26 Points Table

Group A

Rank Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 East Bengal FC 2 1 1 0 6 2 +4 4 2 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 3 Dempo SC 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 4 Chennaiyin FC 2 0 0 2 0 6 −6 0

Group B

Rank Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 FC Goa 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 2 NorthEast United FC 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 3 Inter Kashi 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 4 Jamshedpur FC 1 0 0 1 0 2 −2 0

Group C

Rank Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Punjab FC 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 2 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Mohammedan SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Gokulam Kerala FC 1 0 0 1 0 3 −3 0

Group D

Rank Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Mumbai City FC 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 2 Kerala Blasters FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Rajasthan United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sporting Club Delhi 1 0 0 1 1 4 −3 0

Last season, the AIFF Super Cup happened in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. FC Goa emerged as the winners while Jamshedpur FC were the runners-up. This time, the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 is scheduled to be played from October 25, 2025, to November 22, 2025. Most ISL clubs and some I-League (Indian second-tier) outfits are competing in this tournament. The winners will qualify for the AFC Champions League Two 2026–27 preliminary stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).