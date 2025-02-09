Bengaluru were one flying high this season in the Indian Super League but hit breaks when it mattered the most at the business end of the campaign. The club has now dropped to sixth in the points table with four defeats in their last five matches. They will hope to revive their fortunes when they welcome Jamshedpur this evening at home. It will however not be easy considering Jamshedpur are third and hoping to break into the top two. The game hold far more significance for the visitors in comparison to the hosts. Bengaluru versus Jamshedpur will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: Chennaiyin FC Jump One Spot To Tenth, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Remain Table Toppers.

Sunil Chhetri in the frontline for Bengaluru will need to be at his very best in the final third. He will partner Jorge Pereyra Diaz in attack with Ryan Williams as the attacking midfielder. Suresh Wangjam brings energy to the Bengaluru midfield and will be tasked with breaking up opposition passing lines.

Javi Siverio will play as the lone striker up top for Jamshedpur with Javi Hernandez as the playmaker behind him. Mohammad Sanan and Imran Khan will be deployed on the wings with star midfielder Rei Tachikawa pulling the strings in midfield. Sourav Das will likely venture forward and join the attack from central areas. Chennaiyin FC Break Seven-Game Winless Streak With 3–0 Triumph Over East Bengal FC in ISL 2024–25.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bengaluru FC will square off against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Sunday, February 9. The Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match is set to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and it begins at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on the Sports18 Khel TV channel. Check Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online for free. Bengaluru lack momentum in this tie and could succumb to another defeat.

