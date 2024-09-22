With a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Mohun Bagan Super Giant have managed to dethrone Bengaluru FC from the top spot in the points table, thanks to a superior goal difference, despite being on the same 17 points. Punjab FC and Odisha FC have been the other big movers in the standings, taking up fourth and fifth spots, behind NorthEast United FC at number three. After six straight losses, East Bengal managed to notch up their first points on the table, after making a draw against Mohammedan SC. Read below for the ISL 2024-25 updated points table with goal difference. On Which Channel ISL 2024-25 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Super League Football Matches Live Streaming Online?

The team which finishes at the top of the ISL 2024-25 points table are crowned winners of the shield. However, that is not it. The top two teams in the ISL 2024-25 points table will seal semifinal berths automatically while the sides which finish between the third and the sixth places will have to compete in single-leg playoffs which will in turn, reveal the other two semifinalists. The side finishing first will face the winner of the fourth and fifth-placed teams in the first semifinal while the second-placed team would have to go up against the winner of the teams which finish in the third and sixth spots. Indian Super League Brief History: Know the Champions, Heartbreaks, Records and Star Players Ahead of ISL 2024-25 Season.

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 8 5 2 1 16 8 8 17 2 Bengaluru FC 8 5 2 1 13 6 7 17 3 NorthEast United FC 9 4 3 2 21 15 6 15 4 Punjab FC 8 5 0 3 14 9 5 15 5 Odisha FC 9 3 3 3 19 14 5 12 6 FC Goa 8 3 3 2 16 13 3 12 7 Chennaiyin FC 8 3 3 3 16 15 1 12 8 Jamshedpur FC 8 4 0 4 11 19 -8 12 9 Kerala Blasters 9 3 2 4 15 16 -1 11 10 Mumbai City FC 8 2 4 2 12 13 -1 10 11 Hyderabad FC 8 2 1 5 7 16 -9 7 12 Mohammedan SC 7 1 2 4 3 11 -8 5 13 East Bengal 7 0 1 6 4 12 -8 1

(Updated after Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match)

(Abbreviations: Pos-Position, P-Played, W-Won, D-Draw, L-Lost, GF-Goals For, GA-Goals Against, GD-Goal Difference)

Now defunct ATK is the most successful franchise in ISL history, winning the title three times with Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC following with two and one title win, respectively. FC Goa was the first team to win the ISL Shield, in the year 2019-20 while Mumbai City FC are the club to win it the most number of times (2020-21 and 2022-23). Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the ISL shield for the first time in 2023-24 but lost the title to Mumbai City, losing the final 1-3.

