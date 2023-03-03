Kerala Blasters will cross swords with Bengaluru FC in the first knockout match in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Kolkata on March 3, 2023 (Friday). Bengaluru FC have recent momentum favouring them and considering they play at their home, they will have the upper hand. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Santosh Trophy 2022–23: VAR to Be Used for the First Time in Indian Football As Knockout Matches Get Underway in Riyadh.

After winning the Durand Cup ahead of the ISL season, Bengaluru FC looked as a side to beat for the other contenders. But they were nowhere near the form of Durand Cup as the season started and a string of poor results threatened them to drop off the contentions for both the league shield title and the play-offs. Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna were out of form. Wingbacks Prabir Das and Roshan Singh were not playing according to their standards and coach Simon Grayson inched near to sacking. But since the start of 2023, they have turned things on their head and are yet to drop a point since then. An eight-match winning streak saw them defeat even the invincible looking Mumbai City FC side and come from behind to seal their place in play-offs. Bengaluru FC in their current form look as a solid contender and a match against out of form Kerala Blasters at their home is a perfect opportunity for them to enter the semifinal. India U-17 Football Team Register Solid Win Over Qatar U-17 in Second Friendly Match At Doha.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, after a stuttering start have found some great momentum and went into an unbeaten streak of eight games. The team looked a well-oiled machine at that time with forwards Apostolos Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Adrien Luna and Ivan Kaliyuzhni all scoring goals. But then the momentum left them again and in the recent eight games, they have only two wins and consistently struggled to score and control games. Ivan Vukomanovic, even by applying his pragmatic style and intense pressing, had to drop out of the league shield race and nearly made it to the play-offs registering losses against lesser ranked oppositions in the league table. Despite a tough challenge in Bengaluru FC waiting for them, Vukomanovic will believe his squad has enough talent to spark the momentum again and lift the title that has evaded the yellow army so far.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on March 4, 2023 (Friday). The BFC vs KBFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

