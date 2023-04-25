Bengaluru FC will be facing Odisha FC in the final of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The game will take at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala and has a starting time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The winner of this match will get an opportunity to qualify for the AFC Cup Group Stage playoffs. They will face I-League 2021-22 winner Gokulam Kerala in the playoff match. So far, BFC and OFC met each other twice this season with both teams winning one match each. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the Hero Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC. Goan Football Players Glan Martin, Rowlin Borges, Jaison Vaz Suffer Injuries in Car Accident at Porvorim.

Bengaluru FC qualified for the semifinal stage of Hero Super Cup 2023 after finishing at the top of Group A. They defeated RoundGlass Punjab and drew with Kerala Blasters and Sreenidi Deccan to get five points from three matches. BFC then won against Jamshedpur FC in the semifinal to book their place in the summit clash. Earlier in the season, BFC finished runners-up in the ISL and won the Durand Cup. The Blues will be eager to complete a cup double.

On the other hand, Odisha FC finished at the top of Group B. After playing out a draw with East Bengal, Odisha defeated Aizawl FC and Hyderabad FC to qualify for the semifinal. In the semifinal, Nanda Kumar's brace helped them to overcome NorthEast United's challenge. This is a historic match for Odisha FC as they have an opportunity of winning their first major title.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Final, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Bengaluru FC will take on Odisha FC in the final of Hero Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The match will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Final Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans will be able to watch the Final match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Final Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2023 are with FanCode. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the Hero Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC. They however will need a match pass or subscription to enjoy the streaming. With both teams eager to win the Hero Super Cup 2023, we can expect a very close match.

