In an unfortunate piece of a news, three Goan footballers Glan Martins, Rowlin Borges and Jaison Vaz suffered a car accident on Friday, April 21. Jaison Vaz was soon admitted to the Goa Medical College in Bambolim with neck and rib injuries. Glan Martins and Rowlin Borges however escaped big injuries and did not require hospitalization. Apart from the three footballers, Denis Borges and Myron Borges were the other two occupants of the car. Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes at Al-Nassr Coaching Staff During Their 1–0 Loss to Al-Wehda in King Cup 2022–23 (Watch Video).

According to a report from TOI, Denis Borges was driving the car, which was travelling from Mapusa to Panaji. The accident occurred when Denis reportedly dozed off at the wheel and the vehicle collided with a parked truck near Delfinos Market, Porvorim. The front part of the car was totally damaged. An ambulance was then immediately called to take the injured persons to the hospital.

"An ambulance was called immediately after the accident and the occupants of the car were rushed to the hospital. After examinations and X-ray tests, one of the occupants (Jaison) was admitted," a police source told TOI.

The report further suggests that Glan Martins needed four stitches on his face. The Indian national team midfielder has already joined ATK Mohun Bagan's practice session. It is however still not clear if he will be able to take part for the Mariners in their upcoming AFC Cup playoff match against Hyderabad FC. Tottenham Hotspur Sack Interim Coach Cristian Stellini After Humiliating Defeat Against Newcastle.

Mumbai City FC midfielder Rowlin Borges has injuries in his fingers. the Islanders have already finished their season and hence Borges will get enough time to recover. However Dempo FC football Jaison will be missing the Goan club's final Second Division League clash against Hyderabad FC Reserves on Thursday, April 25 as he is still hospitalised.

