Borussia Dortmund needs a miracle to get past Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie at home. The German side were battered 4-0 by the Catlonians in the previous fixture and the brand of football on show by Hansi Flick's men left Dormtund with a lot to desire. At home, Borussia Dortmund will need to be on their frontfoot from the onset and the first goal will be crucial in this tie. Barcelona on the other hand will look to continue the good work they have done in the last few months and progress to the semis. Borussia Dortmund versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST.

Pascal Gross is back available for selection for Borussia Dortmund after serving his suspension. Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck are injured and absent. Serhou Guirassy will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Julian Brandt as the playmaker. Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Gittens will be deployed on the wings to create openings from outwide.

Barcelona will be without the services of Dani Olmo, Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Robert Lewandowski has scored plenty of goals so far this season for Barcelona and he will be vital as the central striker. Fermin Lopez will slot in behind him as the playmaker while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will be take up their place on the wings. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will form the double pivot in central midfield. UCL 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace As Barcelona Cruise to 4–0 Win Over Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final First Leg.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will square off against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final on Wednesday, April 16. The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match is set to be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary) TV channels. For Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona online viewing options look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona on the JioTV app for free. Expect Barcelona to continue their dominance against Dortmund and come up with another victory.

